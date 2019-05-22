Just In: Buhari Orders Immediate Removal of Trucks in Apapa

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Apapa gridlock be cleared up immediately.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the president also ordered the immediate removal of all trucks from the bridges and roads within Apapa and all adjoining streets leading to the area.

Referred to as the gateway to the nation’s economy due to citing of ports and terminals there, Apapa has been known for gridlock which has crippled commercial activities.

Efforts of different governments to contain the situation have not yielded the desired result.

And on Wednesday, the presidency gave truck operators and drivers 72 hours to vacate access roads to the port.

This comes 48 hours after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor-elect of Lagos, stated that clearing of the infamous gridlock was one of his priorities.

He promised to end the traffic congestion in Apapa within his first two months in office.