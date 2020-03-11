Just In: ‘Buhari ordered removal of Emir Sanusi’ – Kwankwaso

Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, on Wednesday alleged that the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) ordered the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Kwankwaso made the allegation while describing the removal of Sanusi as a sad incident to both Kano State and Nigeria in general.

In a chat with BBC Hausa, the former governor who appointed Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano in 2014 said contrary to claims, Buhari had intervened in the Kano emirate crisis.

He said: “We believe here in Kano that Buhari interferes where he wishes.

“Kano state government officials have been saying they were directed to dethrone Mr Sanusi ll. Buhari instructed them.”

The former governor stated that Buhari “doesn’t interfere where his intervention is needed, but interferes on issues he is supposed to be neutral about.”

Kwankwaso eulogized the dethroned monarch, saying “the emir (Sanusi) is a global citizen.”

In a move that sent shockwaves across the country, the Kano State Government on Monday dethroned Sanusi as the former Emir Kano.

Following his removal, the state government immediately named one of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero the 15th Fulani Emir of the state.