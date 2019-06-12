Just In: Buhari Names National Stadium after MKO Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the National Stadium, Abuja after the presumed winner of 1993 presidential elections, the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Buhari made the announcement during today’s Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where dignitaries from Nigeria and across the world are gathered to usher in the president’s second term.

The president had earlier signed a bill into law recognising June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day, in honour of the late Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

He also reiterated his commitment to address the challenges bedevilling the country, vowing to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.