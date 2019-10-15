Just In: Buhari moves to give Kogi State N10.069bn

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve the payment of N10, 069, 692, 410.15 as settlement for promissory note issued to the Kogi State Government for executing Federal Government projects.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate.

The President’s letter was titled: “Request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of N10.069B promissory notes to Kogi State Government under the promissory note program and bond issuance to settle inherited Local debt and contractual obligations of the Federal Government to refund the State on project executed by the State on behalf of the Federal Government.”

The letter reads in part: “Based on my request for the resolution of the National Assembly approving the establishment of a promissory note program and the bond issuance to settle inherited Local debts and contractual obligation by the Federal Government, the 8th National Assembly passed resolutions approving the issuance of the promissory notes to refund State Governments for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government.

Lawan, after reading the President’s letter on floor of the Senate, referred the request to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt for further legislative work and to report back to plenary in two weeks.