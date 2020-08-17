Just In: Buhari meets Oshiomhole in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently in a meeting with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the State House, Abuja

Oshiomhole, dressed in his traditional khaki suit, was seen with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on the walkway, heading towards the President’s office.

The purpose of the meeting with the President is unknown as at the time of filing in this report.

It comes a week after Buhari endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Oshiomhole had anointed Ize-Iyamu to succeed incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki

Details shortly…

