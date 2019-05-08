Just In: Buhari Inaugurates NEDC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the governing board of the newly established North East Development Commission (NEDC) to fast track the rebuilding of the insurgency-ravaged region.

The board, chaired by retired Major General Paul Tarfa, was inaugurated at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja, Daily Trust writes.

Other members of the board are Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director of the NEDC; Musa Yashi, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs; Muhammed Jawa, Executive Director, Administration and Finance; and Omar Mohammed, Executive Director, Operations.

Others are David Kente, member representing North East Zone; Asmau Mohammed, member representing North West Zone; Benjamin Adanyi, member representing North Central Zone, Olawale Oshun, member representing South West Zone; Dr. T. Ekechi, member representing South East; and Obasuke McDonald, member representing South South.

Inaugurating the board, the president said the establishment of the commission was in fulfilment of the pledge of his administration and part of the strategy to rebuild the zone.

He said the establishment was also in appreciation of the massive electoral support of the zone in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The president said N10billion was provided in this year’s budget for the successful take-off of the commission.

He urged the board to use the fund judiciously, and mandated it to conduct a comprehensive survey of all the states in the northeast to know the magnitude of the damage caused by the insurgency.