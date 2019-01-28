Just In: Buhari Hosts Mbaka in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received controversial Catholic Priest, Ejike Mbaka, in his office at the presidential villa Abuja.

Fr. Mbaka, who backed president Buhari in the 2015 general elections, arrived the forecourt of the president’s office at about 12 noon.

The controversial priest was in the news recently after a video appeared to show the cleric chastising the Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for not donating money to his congregation in Enugu.

The Catholic Bishops have been under pressure to rein in the priest, who many say has become an embarrassment to the church owing to his political views and alleged avarice.

He is still with President Buhari at the time of filing this report.

More to follow…