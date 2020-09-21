Just In: Buhari, Ghana’s Akufo-Addo meet in Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari had a closed-door meeting with President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, late Sunday night at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed in the middle of the night by Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter handle.

“President @MBuhari receives Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo tonight in his official residence at the State House, Abuja,” the Ahmad said, posting a picture of both presidents on a walk.

While it is not yet clear why President Buhari hosted his counterpart, there were indications from Presidency sources that it might be in relation to the recent diplomatic row between both West African countries.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila recently travelled to Accra recently to hold talks with his Ghanaian counterpart on the crisis in what he termed ‘legislative diplomacy’.

