Just In: Buhari endorses Ize-Iyamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 elections in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This was disclosed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, APC, Mai Malla Buni on Friday after a meeting with the president, Vanguard writes.

Buni, who stated this while briefing State House correspondents after presenting Ize-Iyamu to the president.

Speaking during the briefing, Pastor Ize-Iyamu refuted the allegation that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly sat in his house on Thursday to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect a new one.

“Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true,” he said.

He also dismissed the insinuations that President Buhari did not want to see him, alleging that it was a falsehood being spread by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

