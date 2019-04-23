Just In: Buhari, Emir of Qatar in Crucial Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani are currently in closed doors meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Qatari leader arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa shortly after noon, Daily Trust writes.

Wearing dark ash suit, white shirt, navy blue tie and black shoe, the emir was received by President Buhari at the forecourt.

After a brief ceremony that lasted for about 30 minutes, the two leaders went into the meeting.

The emir is visiting three years after President Buhari went to Doha, the Qatari capital in February 2016, where he attended a meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He is expected to return to Doha, the Qatari capital today immediately after the meeting.

The presidency did not disclose details of the meeting.

More to follow…