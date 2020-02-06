Just In: Buhari arrives Eagle Square for induction of NAF helicopters

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has arrived Eagles Square in Abuja for the induction ceremony of three brand new combat helicopters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

A media aide to the president, Bashir Ahmad, shared a video of his arrival at the venue on Thursday.

According to him, the NAF under the present administration has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships.

Mr Ahmad added that 17 additional aircraft are expected.

The induction comes a week after the president ordered the air force to bomb armed bandits and terrorists out of their hideouts.

See Mr Ahmad’s tweet below.

President @MBuhari arrives Eagle Square for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters. Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected. pic.twitter.com/9HgIn5mHEi — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 6, 2020