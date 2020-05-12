Just In: Buhari appoints Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Chief of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as his Chief of Staff to replace the late Malam Abba Kyari, according to State House sources.

This puts an end to speculations over who would take over the coveted role in Nigeria’s seat of power after Kyari passed away last month.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babagana Kingibe had been touted for the job, but fresh reports claim Buhari has opted for Prof Gambari – an academic and former external affairs minister (1984-1985).

Born November 24, 1944 in Ilorin, Kwara State, Gambari is a London-trained economist who served as the fifth Head of Department of Political Science and International Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He served on the boards of many national and international organisations.

More to follow…

