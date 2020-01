The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has appointed a former Director General of the Department for State Services (DSS), A.A. Gadzama, as the Chairman of the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the appointment takes effect from December 16, 2019.

Gadzama’s appointment is for an initial four years, the statement said.

More to follow…