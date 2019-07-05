Just In: Buhair Reappoints Abba Kyari, Boss Mustapha

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Boss Mustapha as secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

The president has also renewed the appointment of Abba Kyari as his chief of staff.

This was confirmed in a statement Friday by Garba Shehu, spokesman to the president.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President,” the statement read.

“Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.”

This is among the appointments the president has made since he began his second term.

Buhari, who won re-election in February, has yet to announce his cabinet.

