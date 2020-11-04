Just In: Biden ahead of Trump as results trickle in

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is leading in both Electoral College and popular votes as votes are being counted across the U.S. in the 2020 elections held Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

As at 5:30 a.m. Nigerian Time on Wednesday, Biden had won 209 electoral votes and 55,618,102 popular votes while incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party had garnered 120 electoral votes and 54,423,877 popular votes.

According to a Yahoo News update, the following states have been called for Biden: Vt., Va., Conn., Del., Ill., Md., Mass., N.J., R.I., N.Y., N.M., D.C., Colo., N.H., Calif., Ore., Wash.

On the other hand, the following states have been called for Trump: Ky., W. Va., S.C., Ala., Miss., Tenn., Okla., Ark., Ind., N.D., S.D., Wyo., La., Neb., Kan., Mo., Idaho, Utah.

A candidate needs to gain at least 270 electoral votes to win the White House – a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs.

