Just In: Ben Murray-Bruce loses wife to cancer

The wife of a former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, has passed on.

Murray-Bruce took to his twitter page to announce the sad news, saying he was “broken” on the passing of his wife of 43 years.

He tweeted, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met.

“Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.”