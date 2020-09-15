Just In: Bello, Oshiomhole, Ganduje, El-Rufai on US Visa ban

A list obtained by online news medium SaharaReporters has shown that a former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is one of those placed on a US visa ban.

Other prominent politicians on the list include Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, who has been on a US visa ban since 2010, had his extended.

In a statement issued yesterday, the US warned that it will place a visa ban on any politician involved in malpractices in the coming election in Edo State.

The statement reads: “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people. This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian Government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.”

