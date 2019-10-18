Just In: Barca, Madrid postpone El Clasico to Dec 18

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have agreed to postpone the first leg of this season’s El-Clasico to December 18.

The rearranged date is due to the ongoing conflicts across the whole of Catalunya in regards to the prison sentences handed down to previous Catalan politicians.

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, wanted to keep the original date but switch the match to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu instead, with the return leg to be played at Camp Nou. But both sides objected and opted for a December clash instead.

Once again, the RFEF and LaLiga will clash over this decision as the ‘El Clasico’ contests are huge money earners for the international audience.

Both matches were originally arranged to ensure they were available to both Asian and American audiences. This change will see the contest be played in the evening instead which will upset Asian broadcast partners.

Another issue is the date in question coincides with the second round of the Copa del Rey, as organisers believe moving ‘El Clasico’ to that week will seriously devalue the cost of the other matches taking place.