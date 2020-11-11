Just In: Balarabe Musa is dead

A former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead.

The elder statesman reportedly passed away today after a brief illness in the north-western city of Kaduna. He was 84 years old.

A former chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Balarabe Musa was elected Governor of Kaduna State during the Nigerian Second Republic, holding office from October 1979 until he was impeached on 23 June 1981.

He was a strong advocate of a united Nigeria.

Confirming his death in a statement via his verified handle on Twitter, former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani wrote:

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

