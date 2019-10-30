Just In: Atiku Loses as Supreme Court uphold Buhari’s Election Victory

The supreme court has dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

The apex court dismissed the appeal on Wednesday after hearing Atiku’s suit against Buhari’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

A seven-man panel of the court held that the reasons for the judgement would be given on a later date.

Tanko Mohammed, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), said after examining the arguments from the parties to the case, the panel concluded that the appeal lacks merit.

“We have examined the submissions of parties in this matter and the exhibit adduced and we have come to a conclusion that this appeal lacks merit, appeal is hereby dismissed,” he said.

Atiku and the PDP filed the appeal before the apex court after the presidential election petition tribunal dismissed their case for also lacking merit.

Atiku challenged the victory of Buhari, who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the grounds that he allegedly lacked the necessary qualifications to contest for president and that the APC candidate was defeated in the election.