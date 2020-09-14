Just In: ASUU, SSANU, NASU shutdown LASU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities have shutdown Lagos State University, (LASU).

In the extraordinary development, the VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagboun and students were denied entrance into the university premises.

The LASU SSANU Chairman, Comrade Oseni Saheed said that workers are protesting the non-implementation of the minimum wage among other issues, TheNation writes.

“We have shut down the school because of non-implementation of the minimum wage, among other issues like the Consequential Adjustment which has been on for close to two years,” he said.

The SSANU Chair added that there was no activity whatsoever in the school saying it is a ‘total shutdown’ by all the unions.

He said: “There is no activity whatsoever in LASU, it is total shutdown from all the unions. There is no entry and exit.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had announced that tertiary institutions in the state be reopened on Monday, September 14 after a six-month shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

