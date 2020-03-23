Just In: ASUU embarks on indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday announced it has commenced an indefinite strike.

This comes after a breakdown on ongoing talks between the striking lecturers and the federal government,

Making the announcement in Abuja, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, stated that they were left with no choice as FG continues to renege on previous agreements reached.

The strike comes days after the federal government announced an indefinite closure of all tertiary institutions in the country as a means of curtailing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It is not clear when talks will resume between FG and the union.

More to follow…