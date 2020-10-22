Just In: Army, police move to foil jailbreak at Ikoyi prison

A combined team of army and police personnel are presently at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos State to foil an attempted jailbreak.

According to an eyewitness, smokes could be seen billowing from parts of the centre while inmates are seen running.

It was learnt that the prison authorities had immediately notified the police and the military authorities for backup as suspected hoodlums storm their gates.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Punch, said, “I can see them from my balcony at the moment. Soldiers and policemen have arrived. I saw prisoners throwing stones and I saw fire.

“A lot of the prison officials have gathered at the entrance of the prison while some of the inmates have retreated.”

When reached, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, said the cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained but policemen had been deployed in the prisons.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire but we are there on the ground. We have mobilised to the place. We will give details later,” he said.

This comes after a series of jailbreaks in Edo State and Ondo as the #EndSARS protests spiral out of control.

More to follow…

