Just In: Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush

An army commander and about 20 soldiers have been killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe, north-east Nigeria.

According to TheCable, the troops were ambushed on their way from Borogozo where the headquarters of the army’s 29 task force brigade is to Benisheikh where they have a forward operating base (FOB).

A military source in sector 2 headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole said the incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday.

“They were on their way to Benisheikh when they ran into the enemy. The commander of that brigade, a colonel, and about 20 soldiers were killed,” he said.

A reinforcement was reportedly sent to the town and it was confirmed that the brigade commander had been killed.

The attack comes bare 48 hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, said the war against insurgents had been won.

More to follow…