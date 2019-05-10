Just In: Appeal Court Says CCT Breached Onnoghen’s Right to Fair Hearing

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has ruled that the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) breached Walter Onnoghen’s, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), right to fair hearing when it ordered his suspension based on the false assets declaration charges filed against him at the tribunal.

President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended Onnoghen on January 25, citing an order from the CCT based on charges of false declaration of assets.

In its ruling on Friday, a three-man bench led by Stephen Adah, held that the CCT’s ex parte order breached the ex-CJN’s right to fair hearing.

It, however, struck out the suit, ruling that the substantive suit had been heard and concluded at the CCT.

The court ruled that there was no need to go into the merit of the interlocutory appeal challenging the ex parte order of the CCT which ordered Onnoghen to step aside as the CJN before convicting him on six counts bordering on false assets declaration.

However, Onnoghen appealed the judgement, asking the appeal court to for an order declaring that the lower tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Onnoghen also asked the appeal court for an order declaring that the tribunal ought to have recused itself from proceedings before it.

The appeal court is yet to give its final ruling on Onnoghen’s appeal.