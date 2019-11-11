Just In: Appeal Court nullifies Governor Makinde’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Monday nullified the election of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

The court upturned the ruling of the election petitions tribunal which had upheld Makinde’s victory as winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

In a staggering majority judgement, four out of the five-man panel said the tribunal judgement was perverse, while one judge voted in support of the tribunal ruling.

It is expected that the governor would appeal the ruling.

More to follow…