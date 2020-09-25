Just In: APC suspends Gov Fayemi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti on Friday suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.

This was the decision taken by some members of the State Executive Committee(SEC), accusing the governor of working against Edo APC candidate, Pastor Ize Iyamu in last weekend’s governorship poll.

The statutory members of the SEC also imposed sanction on the party chairman, Paul Omotosho and other executives by suspending them.

The suspension came barely 24 hours after the party suspended a presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others following report of the Patrick Ajigbolamu-led eight-man disciplinary committee set up to probe allegations of anti-party activities levelled against them.

The decision suspending Fayemi and all the state Working Committee was carried out at an emergency meeting of the State Executive Committee of the party September 23.

The SEC members, in a statement on Friday, said Fayemi was suspended in view of his alleged numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recent concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

According to the statement titled: “Re: Dr. Fayemi Anti-party Activities”, Senator Tony Adeniyi was appointed as the SEC acting chairman to arrest the “absence of direction from the National Body.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

