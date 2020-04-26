Just In: Alleged killer of Fasoranti’s daughter test positive for Coronavirus

One of the suspects in the murder of Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s Daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

His was disclosed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, saying, “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.”

The governor said the suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” he added.

