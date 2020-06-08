Just In: Abia Governor tests positive for Coronavirus

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed in a statement Monday by John Okiyi Kalu, the state commissioner of information.

Mr Kalu said the governor had gone into isolation before his result returned positive, and that he has directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf until he recovers from the infection.

“Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

“We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.”

Ikpeazu is the second governor in the country to come down with the dreaded disease after Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi tested positive in April.

