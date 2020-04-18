Just In: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja for burial

The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, will be buried on Saturday in the country’s capital, Abuja.

Basher Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

He said, “Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites.”

It is understood that Muslim prayers will be held for Kyari at the Defence House and his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

Kyari died on Friday in Lagos where he was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

The former chief of staff to President Buhari wielded great influence in Aso Rock and was considered in certain quarters as the country’s de facto leader.