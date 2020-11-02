Just In: 215,149 results withheld as WAEC releases 2020 SSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The premier examination body in the country disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday morning.

It announced that the results of 215, 149 candidates that’s at for the exam were withheld on various cases of examination malpractice.

WAEC was forced to postpone the release after announcing some of its offices and operations nationwide it was affected by the unrest that broke after the #EndSARS protests.

More to follow…

