The Lagos state government has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This was disclosed on Twitter Thursday by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.

He wrote:

“18 new cases of #COVID19 Infection were confirmed in Lagos on 15th of April, 2020.”

The latest development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos to 235, as it continues to lead as the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

More to follow.