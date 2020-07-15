Just In: 12 EFCC directors suspended

No fewer than 12 directors and senior staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been suspended with immediate effect.

Punch reports that the notice of suspension was communicated to the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr Mohammed Umar, on Tuesday night by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

It is understood that the action was taken in connection with the ongoing investigation of the suspended Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

This is as some of the affected staff claim that they were not directly involved in Magu’s dealings.

Magu is facing a 22-count charge of corruption and misconduct at a presidential probe panel headed by former Appeal Court President, Justice Ayo Salami.

More to follow…

