Just in: 10 test positive for COVID-19 in Lagos Govt House

Ten persons have tested positive for coronavirus at the Lagos State House, Marina, an official said on Thursday.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said while the persons were confirmed positive, the governor and his wife tested negative to the virus.

The Lagos State House is the official residence of the governor of Lagos State.

Details of the positive individuals were not disclosed, but the Commissioner said they are “associated” with the state house.

“I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos Joke Sanwo-olu have consistently tested negative to COVID-19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19,” Mr Abayomi said.

The development comes bare days after President Muhammadu Buhari eased the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, recorded 82 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the total cases in the state to 1,324.

It however remains unclear whether the ten positive officials are part of the cases recorded in the state on Wednesday.

