At least ten people have lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the petrol tanker rammed other vehicles at Felele in Lokoja and exploded as other incoming vehicles rammed it.

Eyewitnesses say the tragic accident occurred at about 8.30.

Meanwhile, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and firefighters have hit the scene to contain the inferno and save lives.

More to follow…

