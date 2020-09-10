Just In: 10 abducted as gunmen storm Abuja community

No fewer than 10 people have been abducted in Tungan Maje, a suburb of Abuja on Thursday, the police have announced.

The attack comes days after a Customs report suggested that members of the Boko Haram Jihadist group had infiltrated the nation’s capital.

A resident who spoke to Premium Times said at least 20 people were kidnapped after prolonged shooting in the town. At least two children were amongst the victims in the town that lies near Zuba in Niger State.

The source added that members of the local vigilante group and police were overwhelmed by the attack.

“We didn’t sleep throughout the night. It’s this morning that the vigilantes told us about 20 people were abducted,” he said. He said so far the families of two children who were taken away had been identified.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson for the FCT, Anjuguri Manzah, said police had “rescued” five out of 10 abducted residents.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to assure the public that protection of lives and property remains the core of its policing mandate and it will continue to inject fresh strategies that will place the security of the Federal Capital Territory at its optimum,” he said in a statement.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on Kidnap of some persons on 10th September, 2020 at about 0130hrs in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger state, a joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims.

“Meanwhile, a concerted effort has been deployed to rescue the remaining five victims that are still with the hoodlums who escaped into Niger state through a nearby forest that is surrounded by rocky terrain.

“The Command reassures members of the Public with its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT.”

