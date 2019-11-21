Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

Jussie Smollett has filed a counterclaim in federal court against the city of Chicago, the Osundairo brothers and multiple police officers, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Per the outlet, the actor says the narrative cops pushed that the attack was a hoax caused him economic harm, “humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress.” The legal move is a response to Chicago’s lawsuit which seeks to recoup over $130,000 of investigative costs.

In the documents filed by his lawyers, he claimed the police wanted the actor prosecuted based on the Osundairo brothers’ “false, self-serving, and unreliable statements in order to close the investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett.”

His lawyers also argued that the city cannot recover costs from the actor because it already accepted $10,000 from him “as payment in full in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him.” They noted proceedings against Smollett were terminated “in Mr. Smollett’s favor and in a manner which indicates his innocence because all 16 counts of the criminal indictment were dismissed two and a half weeks after the indictment was filed.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.