Jussie Smollett Sticks to His Version of Events: “I’m Innocent”

Jussie Smollett has doubled back on his claims following reports that renewed has been brought up against him in relation to the alleged staged hate crime.

The former “Empire” star has pleaded not guilty to renewed charges, and has now offered a rare public statement to TMZ in which he maintains his innocence.

When asked about his opinions on the American justice system, Smollett referred the outlet to his lawyer, who said they have faith that “the system will eventually work.”

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Smollett said. “It’s fight or die at this point.”

When asked whether he still claims to be innocent, the 37-year-old actor said: “I don’t claim to be innocent, I am innocent.”

Smollett was recently indicted on six counts for allegedly lying to police about the attack after charges against him were dropped in March of 2019.

We can’t wait to see how that pans.