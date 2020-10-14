Jussie Smollett Set to Make Feature Directorial Debut

Jussie Smollet appears to have moved passed his tribulations and is now set to return to the movie industry, this time as a director.

Per THR, the actor-singer will make his feature directorial debut with B-Boy Blues, an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s classic 1994 novel.

Smollet had “previously directed two episodes of the Empire series” and now this latest project will reportedly go into production on Oct. 17 in New York City.

All of these comes as he continues to face legal charges from an alleged hate attack in Chicago in early 2019, of which he had pleaded not guilty to.

