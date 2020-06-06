Jussie Smollett Delivers Heartfelt Song to Support BLM Protests

Jussie Smollett may still be battling with authorities following the renewed charges brought up against him in relation to the alleged staged hate crime. But he still took time to make a song to support the Black Lives Matter campaign in the wake of George Floyd murder.

The embattled actor shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram today, in which he expressed the hurt many people are feeling in the United States, especially black people, who have are oppressed by their racist laws and policies in their country.

And Smollett’s song touched many people on social media, even those who have qualms with him over the alleged stage hate crime drama that affected his career.

Watch him below:

