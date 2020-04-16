Jussie Smollett Allegedly Had a Sexual Relationship With His ‘Attacker’

Page Six claims that Jussie Smollett and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo used to “party together” and even had a sexual relationship.

Recall that Osundairo was one of the men alleged to have attacked Smollet in the supposed fake hate crime saga that is still dragging in court.

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel],” the insider told Page Six. “They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits].”

Smollett is set to stand trial for his hand in orchestrating an alleged fake hate crime against himself. The source said that the records of their visits to the bathhouse could be subpoenaed during the trial.

Complex adds: