Jussie Smollett Allegedly Had a Sexual Relationship With His ‘Attacker’

Page Six claims that Jussie Smollett and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo used to “party together” and even had a sexual relationship.
“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel],” the insider told Page Six. “They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits].”
Smollett is set to stand trial for his hand in orchestrating an alleged fake hate crime against himself. The source said that the records of their visits to the bathhouse could be subpoenaed during the trial.
Complex adds:
Abel and his brother, Ola, are suspected to be the men Smollett hired to attack him. They’ve both denied being gay and sued Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos last year, after they hinted that there was a sexual relationship with Smollett. Their lawsuit claims that the lawyers put their lives and the lives of their family at risk because of the inhumane laws against homosexuality in their native Nigeria. The lawsuit was dismissed last month.