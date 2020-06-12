June 12: Obi tasks Nigerians on sustenance of democracy

As the country marks her Democracy Day today, June 12, Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has reminded Nigerians that democracy remains the bedrock on which the country is built.

Obi in a statement on Thursday encouraged Nigerians “to strive towards achieving better democratic ideals so that the country will reap greater dividends of democracy.”

The former Anambra State Governor noted that “the democracy Nigeria enjoys today did not come on a platter of gold,” but regretted that “not much has been achieved in the country due to accumulated years of leadership failure.”

He identified the failure of Nigerian leaders to sacrifice and focus on the future, “especially those things that make other countries to progress,” as the major challenge facing Nigeria.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Obi said that it presents Nigeria with another opportunity to look inwards.

“Today,” he said, “we are presented with another opportunity to rejoice, but the truth is that there is not much to be happy for. All we need is inward introspection about the ills of the country and the resolve to mend our ways for the benefit of our children.

“Each one of us has a role to play in pursuing our democratic ideals so as to reap the maximum dividends of democracy. We are all enjoined to contribute individually and collectively to the sustenance of our democracy.”

Obi also commended Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on her clearance by the Senate yesterday as the President of the Court of Appeal, enjoining her to strengthen the rule of law and contribute to the growth and development of jurisprudence.

