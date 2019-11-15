Julius Malema Assures Burna Boy’s Safety in SA, Calls Him ‘My Brother’

ukamakaNewsNo Comment on Julius Malema Assures Burna Boy’s Safety in SA, Calls Him ‘My Brother’

Julius Malema has taken to his Twitter to declare Burna Boy his brother, adding that he looks forward to seeing the Nigerian singer’s performance in South Africa.

Recall that a controversy started this week when some local South African artists announced their plans to boycott Burna’s Africa Unite concert, and this was backed by rapper AKA who has qualms with the Nigerian superstar.

Which is why Julius Malema is speaking up.

“Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There’s no mascot that can stop him from performing, he’s one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates,” he tweeted.

And he said a lot more.

See his post below:

,

Related Posts

Minister Mourns Chief Akinyele

November 15, 2019

Court Dismisses Rape Case Against Biodun Fatoyinbo

November 14, 2019

Kodak Black Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison in Weapons Case

November 14, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *