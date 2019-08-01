Juliet Ibrahim Speaks About Being Harassed by a Filmmaker & More: Video

Juliet Ibrahim is the latest celebrity featured in BBC Pidgin’s Question Till Mouth Pain You show.

Speaking on the show, the Ghanaian actress-businesswoman revealed the weirdest moment with a film director who grabbed her hand and demanded that she look at his erection, claiming she’s the reason he was aroused.

“Look at what you are doing to me,” said the director to her.

She also revealed that a former president, who she refuses to name, had asked to go on a date with her. And she said a lot more.

See the clip below: