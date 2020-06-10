Juliet Ibrahim has schooled those who have refused to categorise her as the black woman that she is.

In her passionate instagram post yesterday, the actress recalled a conversation she had with a man who argued that she is not ‘black enough.’

“Your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough,” recalled the actress, adding that it was these reasons that the man said “my siblings and I do not “count” as Black.”

And she also called out those who refer to her as a “Half-Caste.” She continued, “this is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity.”

“We are referred to as mixed race or multi-racial! Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts,” she continued in her pot, adding, “So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the color of their skin.”

See her full post below:

