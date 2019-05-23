Juliet Ibrahim Reacts After Tonto Dikeh Shames Her Colleagues on Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim has a sort of response for Tonto Dikeh, who had a lot to tell her colleagues on her Instagram yesterday.

Drama started after Dikeh shared a new post in which she announced her new relationship with a supposed rich folk, adding that she will expose any of her colleagues in the movie industry who dares to approach this said rich person for financial help.

“I WILL DISGRACE YOUR FUTURE!” said Dikeh, who then went on to name names. “Ik igbonna, Annie, 2face, eniola, praise, juju, TOYIN and co be warned I truly dont want problem!! But I will beat you up,if you can beat me get ready!!”

Well, Juliet Ibrahim got wind of the post, and shared a photo with the caption.

“They need to speak about me to get attention because if they spoke about themselves, no one would care,” she wrote.

See her post below: