Juliet Ibrahim Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her on Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and when a troll attempted to body-shame her, she dragged him for filth.

Drama started after the Ghanaian actress shared her recent photo and while many people had kind things to say, this troll hopped on her page to mock her legs.

And Ibrahim read him for filth.

“Do you mean the brain surgery you require?” she asked him, adding, “Dimwit. No worries. I will do mine immediately after your brain transplant.”

Although the troll went further to rant, the point has been made: only a dimwit mocks a woman’s body on social media.

