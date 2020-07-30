Juliana Olayode Condemns Lesbianism, Shares Near Experience

Juliana Olayode has condemned lesbianism with strong words.

The actress who came into the limelight for her role in Funke Akindele’s hit comedy series; ‘Jenifa’s Diary, for her characterisation of Toyosi aka Toyo Baby, took to her IG story to share her near experience.

Olayode revealed that while at an event, a woman walked up to her, complimented her and later asked for her number. She stated that she didn’t suspect anything and went ahead to give her digits to the lady in question.

After the event, the woman started calling her and before long made her intentions known by asking her out.

Juliana Olayode noted that she was shocked to discover that lesbianism had become rampant and rejected the woman’s advances.

She then went on to condemn it, calling it bad, unlawful and unnatural and stating that it shouldn’t happen.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

