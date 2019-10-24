Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Bandit” Hot New Track

Juice WRLD has dropped a new track called “Bandit” with NBA YoungBoy.

The rapper and singer’s first release since announcing that he wants to release a second album in 2019, “Bandit” is Juice WRLD’s first single as a lead artist since the release of this year’s Death Race For Love.

The 20-year-old artist has not indicated if “Bandit” is a loosie, or if it’s a taste of a full-length project. The Chicago rapper recently confirmed to XXL magazine that his third studio album was slated to drop on Dec. 21.