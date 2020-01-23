Juice WRLD Cause Of Death Was Accidental Overdose

The sudden death of rapper Juice WRLD was caused by an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office revealed Wednesday.

Juice suffered a seizure while cops and federal agents searched his private plane for guns and drugs.

Juice swallowed multiple Percocet pills, according to witnesses, which contain oxycodone, in an effort to conceal them from authorities.

Police and federal agents were called to the airport after being tipped off to a private jet carrying large amounts of narcotics.

Juice WRLD often sang about his own drug use.

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, he said he was trying to curb his use of Xanax.

“I smoke weed, and every now and then I slip up and do something that’s poor judgment,” he said. “I have a lot going for me, I recognize it’s a lot of big things, a lot of big looks. I want to be there, and you don’t have to overdose to not be there.”

